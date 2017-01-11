Entertainment

Bill Murray Joins Chicago Cubs to Sing 'Go Cubs Go' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Sports can be cruel. No celebrity knows this better than Bill Murray, a man who has had to deal with his fair share of big-league heartbreaks over the years. Maybe you remember seeing him, and the viral mess that ensued, after March's Wisconsin-Xavier game?

If you're still reeling from that tragic sight, good news: a very, very happy Bill Murray dropped by last night's Benedict Cumberbatch-hosted SNL to help his Chicago Cubs celebrate their first World Series title since 1908. How? The baseball team's Anthony Rizzo, David Ross, and Dexter Fowler joined the longtime superfan on "Weekend Update," embedded above, to sing a beautifully dissonant rendition of Steve Goodman's enduring "Go Cubs Go" anthem. Keep up the good work, Bill.

