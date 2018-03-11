The 'SNL' Cast Can Barely Keep It Together During 'Black Panther' Sketch

Turns out everyone has a weird uncle. Even superheroes.
At least according to Saturday Night Live, which sent Black Panther's T'Challa (Chris Redd) to the mystical realm of Djalia this weekend to seek wisdom from all his ancestors -- including those simply related to him by marriage. As you might have already guessed, some proved more helpful than others. While T'Challa's great, great grandfather (Sterling K. Brown) and great aunt (Leslie Jones) tried to offer sage wartime advice, his Uncle M'Butu (Kenan Thompson), a warthog, wouldn't stop talking about the burgers he was barbecuing.
"C'mon, man, you never eat my cooking -- this here is lion's meat, the good stuff," M'Butu said, before doing a hilariously bad Rafiki impression that had Brown and Jones struggling to hold it together. "Yeah, that's still frozen."
Yum! What a guy.
