Ben Stiller and Alec Baldwin Visit 'SNL' to Hilariously Rip Trump's Visit to Argentina

President Donald Trump's recent visit to Argentina for the G20 meeting of world leaders has yielded fewer moments for parody than the typical Trump appearance on the world stage, especially after he canceled his highly anticipated meeting with Vladimir Putin. That didn't stop Saturday Night Live from taking the opportunity to wield Alec Baldwin and some celebrity guest appearances in a cold open that played the hits, and even poked fun at Baldwin himself.
After opening with Baldwin's Trump and Cecily Strong's Melania chatting, the sketch cycled through more of the week's headlines: Kate McKinnon rolled in as a vampiric Rudy Giuliani, Ben Stiller showed up as Michael Cohen, who recently pleaded guilty as part of Robert Mueller's investigation, Beck Bennett waltzed in as a shirtless Putin, and SNL vet Fred Armisen popped up as Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. The latter two shared more of the bro handshakes that made the rounds on the internet this week.
But perhaps the funniest moment came when Baldwin broke the fourth wall and said, "I haven't been this upset since I flipped out over that parking space," alluding to Baldwin's recent arrest for allegedly punching someone over a parking space. Hmmm, interesting joke, but these are professionals we're talking about here.
The kitchen-sink sketch ended with a rendition of "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," from the film and stage musical Evita. Funny? You be the judge.
