'SNL' Hilariously Takes on the Russia Scandal by Putting Trump in the Shower

A lot happened during Saturday Night Live's brief October hiatus. Chief among them: Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was indicted for a variety of crimes; the allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein multiplied; and the president either nicknamed the Republican Party's forthcoming "Cut, Cut, Cut" tax plan or had a tiny stroke.
Like I said: a lot.
No matter. As is their duty, the SNL writers deftly wove the month's biggest headlines into a zany cold open, which sent Alec Baldwin's Trump and Alex Moffat's Manafort to the showers for a test of loyalty. "Mr. President, I would never do that with you," Moffat said last night, when it was suggested his character could be wearing a wire. "That's what she said," Baldwin replied. "Like a whole bunch of shes have said that -- speaking of which, what an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is. He could've gotten away with all of it if only he'd gotten himself elected president."
The sketch might make you cringe at first, but prepare to die once you see Beck Bennett's suit-sporting Mike Pence (not married to the water!) and Kate McKinnon's spotlight-stealing Jeff Sessions -- who's now gone full opossum. No mercy here.
