Entertainment

Watch Dave Chappelle Voice a Douchey Swan in This Cut 'SNL' Sketch

By Published On 11/16/2016 By Published On 11/16/2016
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Dave Chappelle is a swan, and he's friggin' gorgeous -- that's the case in this bleak, cut-for-time Saturday Night Live sketch, at least. He's also self-absorbed, bad at listening to his fellow waterfowl, and the so-called face of a tastefully framed motel painting.

Roll the clip above to hear last week's host (who killed with a hilarious monologue and Walking Dead spoof, by the way) turn into an irritable diva who bullies a couple ducks (voiced by Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor) into eating bugs and complimenting him. Then, for the sake of optimism, pray Mer-Man rescues this pond with the gospel of Zoolander, because this bird needs to learn that there's more to life than being really, really, really ridiculously good-looking.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment, and he feels bad for those poor ducks, man. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How the Hell Do Guns Work on 'Westworld'?
Westworld World

related

READ MORE
What the Hell Are the Marvel Movie Infinity Stones?

related

READ MORE
The Best Movie Trailers of 2016

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like