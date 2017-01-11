Watch Dave Chappelle Voice a Douchey Swan in This Cut 'SNL' Sketch

Dave Chappelle is a swan, and he's friggin' gorgeous -- that's the case in this bleak, cut-for-time Saturday Night Live sketch, at least. He's also self-absorbed, bad at listening to his fellow waterfowl, and the so-called face of a tastefully framed motel painting.

Roll the clip above to hear last week's host (who killed with a hilarious monologue and Walking Dead spoof, by the way) turn into an irritable diva who bullies a couple ducks (voiced by Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor) into eating bugs and complimenting him. Then, for the sake of optimism, pray Mer-Man rescues this pond with the gospel of Zoolander, because this bird needs to learn that there's more to life than being really, really, really ridiculously good-looking.