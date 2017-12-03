'Saturday Night Live' Roasted Donald Trump With a White House 'Christmas Carol' Spoof

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2017.
According to Saturday Night Live, Donald Trump is having a hard time getting into the Christmas spirit -- even with all the money he stands to make from the crazy, new tax bill. In light of Robert Mueller's escalating Russia investigation, this weekend's cold open saw the president haunted by Michael Flynn, Ghost of Witness Flipped, an attempt to get him to come clean. For the goobadacumcum? Or, the good of the country?
"Mr. President, there's a lot of people from your past that could come back to haunt you," Mikey Day's Flynn warned. As Trump, Alec Baldwin was visited by three of his greatest friends and enemies in a sketch that quickly turned into a spot-on White House Christmas Carol. There was Billy Bush (Alex Moffat), a painful reminder of that real-then-fake-then-wait-what Access Hollywood tape; Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett), the pouty Scrooge's puppet master; and, of course, Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon), his arch-nemesis.
What should Trump do? Fire Mueller? Erase seasons one through 14 of The Apprentice? Golf?
"You Donald have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all: sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise," the last ghost said. "You have no idea how long I've wanted to say this: Lock. Him. Up!"
