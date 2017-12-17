'SNL' Relived an Entire Insane Year of Trump in 7 Minutes

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2017.
This year... "was the greatest year in the history of America and maybe the entire planet earth."
According to Donald Trump, at least. While "greatest" isn't the word most would use to describe the last 12 months, they certainly have been… different. Every day saw a new headline, a new tweet, a new internal battle that sent the members of the Oval Office into a tailspin. With Christmas around the corner, Alec Baldwin appeared on Saturday Night Live one more time to help skewer the president and review the rest of the insanity that was 2017.
"In the Christmas spirit, I wanted to thank all the amazing people who worked for me," Baldwin's Trump said, "but because I can't help myself, we're going to also remember all the haters and losers I destroyed."
What followed was a long sketch (more than seven minutes!), that was more like a parade for Trump jokes and familiar faces. In fact, it was kind of like an administration reunion, staged in the name of decorating the supreme leader's Tree of Shame: Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) came with a picture of former FBI Director James Comey; Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) brought Sean Spicer and The Mooch; a ginger ale-wasted Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) proffered Mike Flynn; and Ivanka (special guest Scarlett Johansson!) presented her dad with his favorite accused child molester, Roy Moore. ("There's a special place in hell, and we're all there!") You'd think that would be enough, but the writers also made room for Omarosa (Leslie Jones), Eric Trump, Donald Jr. (Alex Moffat, Mikey Day), and mongoose-slash-human Elf-on-the-Shelf version of Jeff Sessions (McKinnon).
Basically, watching this was like watching one of those YouTube Rewind year-in-review things, but somehow scarier and funnier at the same time. Be gentle and just, 2018. We beg of you.
