'Drivers License' Melts the Hearts of Surly Pool Players on 'SNL'

There are songs out there that just get you feeling some type of way, no matter who you are. Derek and the Dominos' "Layla"... Coldplay's "Fix You"... anything by Adele. Recently, Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license," an emotional bedroom pop ballad about a girl who gets her drivers license after a breakup and can't stop thinking about her ex as she drives around suburbia, topped the Billboard charts and holds the record of most single-day streams of a non-holiday song on Spotify (not to mention it's an extremely popular TikTok audio). The song is everywhere right now, even piped mournfully through the speakers of a pool hall on this weekend's Saturday Night Live.

When host Regé-Jean Page (of Netflix's runaway hit series Bridgerton) selects "his song" on the jukebox, his hardened, surly buddies start discussing the merits and hidden layers of the song, as well as its musical and real-life influences—did you know it was actually sort of about two of the actors from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series??

Just try not to sing along to the dreamy, climactic bridge. Just TRY.