Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Are Running for Office in 2020

05/21/2017
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

After this weekend's scary "Hallelujah," host Dwayne Johnson took the Studio 8H stage to make a comforting announcement: Not only is he joining Saturday Night Live's esteemed Five-Timers club, but he's also gunning for the White House in 2020 with fellow Five-Timer Tom Hanks. "In the past, I never would've considered running for president -- I didn't think I was qualified," the Baywatch star joked. "Now I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified."

"America needs us," Hanks added.

And you see, if their very big banner is any indication, Johnson and Hanks just want to give the people what they want -- which, for the latter, will always include more David S. Pumpkins:

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Any questions?

Sean Fitz-Gerald

