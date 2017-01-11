'SNL' Spoofs 'Dead Poets Society' With a Surprise Twist

Fred Armisen hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend, when he managed to cap off a killer year for the show with the best sketch of the season, which you can watch above.

It's a parody of the touching Robin Williams classic Dead Poets Society that casts Armisen as the dismissed teacher who got his students to care about poetry, mostly by instructing them to fashion paper hats out of the pages in their textbooks. But there's a shocking twist! To say any more would spoil it, but we promise it's good.