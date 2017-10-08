Gal Gadot Gives Kate McKinnon the Kiss of a Lifetime in Wonder Woman 'SNL' Sketch

With Gal Gadot as its host, Saturday Night Live couldn't resist spoofing Wonder Woman. Near the end of last night's show, two voyagers (Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon) lost at sea docked at Themyscira, wondering if they had found more of their kind.
"Show of hands," McKinnon said, "Who all here's a [lesbian]?"
Her character was hoping to address the gay subtext of the movie's all-women island, but to her disappointment, no hands went up. Instead, the Amazon warriors unintentionally teased their visitors with compliments and shows of wrestling.
"It's like we're in a porn," Bryant quipped, "but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes."
Sensing the letdown, Gadot offered to kiss one of them to see if it made her feel anything. McKinnon volunteered as tribute, a nice callback to earlier in the show, when, during Weekend Update, Pete Davidson lobbied for more airtime and a chance to kiss the host.
"I'm sorry," Gadot concluded. "I feel nothing."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.