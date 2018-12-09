'SNL' Resurrected a Ton of Killed-Off 'Game of Thrones' Characters

It appears that at least one of the writers for SNL is a huge Game of Thrones nerd. One of the HBO show's most missed characters, Khal Drogo, made his grand return last night to television during Jason Momoa's episode of Saturday Night Live, where he co-hosted "Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo," a talk show featuring every other major character who's been killed off the show, plus tons of in-jokes and references you might not get or remember unless you're a really, really big Thrones fan. Momoa, here to promote the upcoming Aquaman, brushed up on his Dothraki and characteristic bloodlust to resurrect Daenerys Targaryen's dead husband.
First up is Beck Bennett as fan favorite Hodor, who… doesn't have much to say apart from his own name. Pretty good at holding doors, though.
Next is Pete Davidson as the High Sparrow, the religious zealot who was killed off during the finale of Season 6 by Cersei's wildfire explosion, and who is a little nonplussed at the fact that he somehow ended up in the Dothraki Netherworld. "Almost makes you question religion," he sighs.
Brienne of Tarth pops in to make sure none of the Stark children have been killed off. "Are you even dead?" Kenan Thompson asks. "I mean, the show's been off for so long, I'm honestly asking."
Probably the funniest part of the sketch comes right at the end with "Talking Dojo," where Kyle Mooney spoofs all of those horrible after-shows whose hosts dissect all the meaning out of whatever just happened on each episode of whatever you just watched. The second-funniest moment is probably Aidy Bryant's Olenna Tyrell calling Kate McKinnon's Joffrey Baratheon "Justin Bieber" in a Jerry Springer-esque feud. Olenna always was the best at serving cutting insults.
