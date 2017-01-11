The 20 Most Legendary 'Saturday Night Live' Game Show Sketches

"Celebrity Jeopardy" (1996-2002; 2015)

Saturday Night Live's best recurring game show sketch has given us so many lasting gifts: Norm Macdonald's Burt Reynolds, Darrell Hammond's Sean Connery, Will Ferrell's exasperated and put-upon Alex Trebek, lots of double entendres, and, of course, the giant foam hat.



Trust co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to give us one of the edgiest game show parodies we've seen in years. In this controversial sketch, unsuspecting men Kenan Thompson, Taran Killam, and Bobby Moynihan are introduced to their "second wives," who range from eighth-grader to unborn fetus. The sketch may be jarring to watch, but it's certainly not unrealistic. Right, Donald Trump?

