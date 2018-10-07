GOP Senators Celebrate Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation with a Locker Room Party on 'SNL'

Check out our list of the funniest Saturday Night Live sketches of the year.
The especially bleak news cycle of the recent weeks doesn't exactly lend itself to SNL's familiar style of cartoon-like political satire. Last week for the premiere of the 44th season, the show relied on Hollywood star power to score laughs, recruiting Matt Damon to play Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. This week, Damon didn't return (and neither did Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump) but Kavanaugh, just confirmed to the Supreme Court despite multiple sexual misconduct accusations, was still the subject of the politically charged cold open.
Opening with a CNN Breaking News alert where anchor Don Lemon (Kenan Thompson) noted it was "a somber day for many Americans," the sketch quickly turned to reporter Dana Bash (Heidi Gardner) as she attempted to interview GOP Senators during their post-confirmation celebration, which resembled a victorious Super Bowl locker room blow-out. "That was awesome!" hollered Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) as he was interviewed with a towel wrapped around his neck. "Everyone's pumped, from white men over 60 to white men over 70!" Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon), Susan Collins (Cecily Strong), and Jeff Flake (Pete Davidson) also made appearances during the beer-fueled bonanza. There was a brief cutaway to a far more somber interview with Democrat leader Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat) as well.
The cold open wasn't the only political sketch of the night. Though Baldwin's Trump didn't make an appearance, the President's new Emergency Alert procedure was parodied in a short video sketch that found ordinary citizens reacting to the inane musings of the nation's Commander-in-Chief. ("Kid Rock sounds better than ever," read one.) The jokes weren't exactly the most hard-hitting stuff, but there's a clever twist ending that's worth sticking around for. And Trump's large adult sons Eric and Don, Jr., popped in during Weekend Update.
The rest of the episode, which was hosted by Crazy Rich Asians break-out Awkwafina and featured musical guest Travis Scott, was a bit sillier and less focussed around current events. (Senator Ted Cruz did get mocked in a separate sketch about his ongoing reelection campaign against Beto O'Rourke.)
Next week, former cast member Seth Meyers returns to the show to host.
