'SNL' Gives Out "Grabbie" Awards to Hilariously Skewer Hollywood's Bad Behavior

Awards season nears its conclusion with tonight's 90th Oscars, but in light of Hollywood's sexual misconduct reckoning, Saturday Night Live is preparing for a different kind of show. "So many folks in Hollywood have been accused of so much this year," Cecily Strong's red carpet reporter teases in the sketch above, "but who will take home the coveted Grabbie?"
The competition is stiff. There's Handsiest Actor nominee Tom Sturgeson, who gave out a lot of unwanted massages; Most Open Robe nominee Lenny Martin, who's very thankful guns have pivoted the national conversation away from sexual harassment; industry luminary Ronald Kellogg, who's set to accept the Cecil B. Molestin' award for a lifetime of bad behavior; Best Non-Apology nominee Tim Franklin, who supported the Time's Up initiative until he was accused of misconduct; and First Woman nominee Catherine LeBourge, who bit off an intern's penis.
The Post-Credit of 'Thor:Ragnarok' May Confirm the Sad Fate for This Character
Few will win, though many deserve to.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.