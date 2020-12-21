'SNL' Gives the 'Home Alone 2' Pigeon Lady a Gift That's Actually Useful

There is one thing about Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York that still bothers people all these years later. (Aside from the fact that, as a certain famous comedian once said, New York is actually kind of difficult to get lost in as long as you can do simple arithmetic.) Kevin, who is in possession of his dad's credit card and thus has limitless money within his reach (as far as Kevin is concerned), all he does for the kind homeless pigeon lady he meets in Central Park is... gets her another bird at the end of the movie. Uh??? Bro, you're staying at the PLAZA. You don't think you could spare a few bucks to buy this woman a pizza or something?

Luckily, in a never-before-seen "deleted scene" from the movie, Saturday Night Live rectifies this gaping plot hole, as Kevin (Melissa Villaseñor) finally figures out that what Pigeon Lady (host Kristen Wiig) really wants is a stay at a nice, warm hotel suite during the freezing New York nights. Finally! And if two scruffy-looking thieves try to take this away from her, let's just say Pigeon Lady is ready to throw hands.