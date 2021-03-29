'SNL' Does 'Hot Ones' With an Overheated Beyoncé

The only thing Beyoncé is more famous for than her singing is her near-perfectly curated life, down to her Instagram account, her ability to drop entire albums at a moments notice, and her rare interview appearances. She probably wouldn't sit down and do an episode of the wing-eating interview show Hot Ones, for example. But anything's possible on Saturday Night Live, and this weekend's episode hosted by erstwhile SNL star Maya Rudolph brought Beyoncé to the table, and the spicy wings nearly gave her an identity crisis.

Bey (Rudolph, in a wig evoking the singer's memorably enormous John Everett Millais hair) sits down with Sean Evans (Mikey Day, expertly replicating Evans' unique speaking cadence) to talk career highlights and answer questions while chomping down on hot wings. But when she decides to start in the middle of the hot sauce progression, tasting sauces with terrifying names like "Hitler's Anus Roasted Reaper Sauce," the spice starts to get the better of her. When sweat starts streaming don her face she calls in her stylist (Kenan Thompson), demanding he place ice cubes under her wig, and an army of publicists dressed like the Men in Black keep the cameras from recording anything untoward. Not even the room-temperature milk can help the situation. Maybe try lemonade?