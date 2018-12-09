'SNL' Imagines Hefty Household Appliances for All the Stay-at-Home Big Boys Out There

Nowadays, more and more dudes are the ones staying at home while their wives go off to their 9-to-5 breadwinning corporate day jobs -- which means household appliance companies are going to have to invent some non-emasculating washer-dryers. Enter "GE Big Boys," Saturday Night Live's new line of household cleaning products just for manly men, advertised by the biggest boy, Jason Momoa.
Maybe the funniest sketch of the night, "GE Big Boys" riffs on the ever-present dichotomy between how products are marketed to men and to women. Because ads think men can't even buy body wash unless the product comes in a bottle that looks like it was forged out of an iron meteorite by Thor himself, the home appliances in this sketch come equipped with 70-pound steel dishwasher doors and jackhammer spot removers for those pesky carpet stains that just won't come out.
Man-bunned Momoa gamely plays the musclebound bro, swilling beers while sailing around the living room on a ride-on vacuum cleaner and shutting huge, heavy doors in slow motion. "I'd like to see a woman do that," he growls. Mama mia.
Look, it's the 21st century and I'm all for abolishing gender roles, but if this is what it takes to get America's large adult husbands to do some chores around the house once in a while, mark me down for one six-foot-tall diesel fuel washing machine, please.
