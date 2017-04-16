Jimmy Fallon Returns to 'SNL' for a Crazy Trump Sketch

Donald Trump's 100th day in office is quickly approaching, and Saturday Night Live kicked off this weekend's show with a recap of the 45th president's accomplishments. As you'll see in the sketch above, the list was brief.
But the short recap left time for Alec Baldwin to touch on other important topics, like choosing between two advisors jockeying for unfettered influence. "Boys, I've called you here tonight for an important reason," Trump said, as The Grim Reaper-slash-Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner (Jimmy Fallon, channeling Bashful from Snow White) walked onstage for an America's Next Top Model-style elimination. "The photo in my hand represents the man who will be staying tonight. You will get to keep advising me -- you will also get $100,000 courtesy of L'Oréal! If you do not see your photo, you must immediately leave the Oval Office and join Kellyanne Conway in the basement."
How was Trump supposed choose? As he noted, Bannon might have a mind for strategy, but his photos have the same effect as ipecac. And while Kushner takes better pics, the quiet adviser acts a lot like "a little Jewish Amelie." It might have sounded like a tough decision, but for a man with an expandable sphere on his desk, the answer should have been obvious: his beloved Koosh Ball.
It was a busy night for Fallon, who used his monologue to throw a dance party, before appearing in sketches that included dueling John Travoltas and his old friend Sully. But politically speaking, the notorious hair-ruffler seemed to again play it safe.
