'SNL' Host John Mulaney Rightly Implores You Not to Buy Airport Sushi

Just as you never order lobster in a diner, you never buy sushi at an airport. You just don't do it. You don't know what's in there, you don't know where they got it from, you don't know how old it is, and you especially don't know what it'll do to your body once your digestive juices really get going mid-flight. Host John Mulaney and the cast members of Saturday Night Live know all of this, and then some, and elected to perform a musical theater cautionary tale for the rest of us, with the help of musical guest David Byrne.
Where Mulaney's previous song-filled extravaganza pulled only from Les Mis for its tonal inspiration, "Airport Sushi," set, of course, in an overpriced convenience kiosk in New York's LaGuardia Airport, pulls from multiple long-running Broadway shows, beginning with a Phantom of the Opera cover sung by Kenan Thompson dressed as one of the geese who brought down Sully's plane, and moving through West Side Story, Annie, and a rendition of "Defying Gravity" about being felt up by airport security sung by Jake Gyllenhaal, who is apparently just John Mulaney's best friend now. Good for them.
Mulaney is one of the most reliable SNL hosts -- seriously, he hasn't been in a bad episode yet) -- and, despite his hilarious opening monologue and meme sketch, it felt like the entire episode was leading up to "Airport Sushi." This season has been a little rough, so it's nice to know SNL can still put on a show.
