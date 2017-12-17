Watch Kevin Hart Try Not to Poop His Pants on 'Saturday Night Live'

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2017.
Saturday Night Live struck gold last week when the writers had host James Franco squirt so much stage blood out of his fake, sliced digits that he almost made Leslie Jones throw up on live TV. Nothing quite that graphic happened this weekend, but SNL's "Office Phone Call" sketch came close, leaning hard into the same gross and silly tendencies that made Franco's moment shine.
You know that horrible after-lunch feeling when you're stuck in an important meeting, but then your nana calls, and it's an emergency and you just gotta go meet her in the fifth-floor bathroom to handle your "crisis"? Yeah, well Doug (played brilliantly by host Kevin Hart) had that feeling and it nearly ruined him.
"If you don't believe that my nana needs me very urgently in the fifth floor bathroom -- so we can have ourselves a private family conversation for about eight to 15 minutes -- then forget it!" he said, visibly sweating. "I'll stay! You win!"
His coworkers were actually always on his side. But time? No, time can be an assassin crueler than any Chipotle.
