Unlike These 'SNL' Idiots, You Probably Can't Play 'Pony' With Your Hungry Belly

The best Saturday Night Live sketches are the ones where all you want to do is go back in time and be a fly on the writers' room wall, listening in on what must have been a pitch meeting for the ages. "Okay, so… there's this jury, and they've been deliberating forever, so they're all hungry… and then when their stomachs start rumbling it turns into a song."
What song? Well, "Pony," by Ginuwine, naturally. (Or, if you're Kyle Mooney, "Pony" by Magic Mike.)
It takes a lot to compete with host Kristen Stewart in a mauve '70s style suit jacket (seriously, her outfits in this episode were incredible), but the "Pony" twist… we never saw that coming. You can't really deny that that forever recognizable opening "noise" does sound a lot like a very familiar bodily function. Plus, the concept of the sketch is a pun in and of itself: hung jury… hungry jury… you get it.
