A Fortune Teller's 2020 Predictions Baffle 2019 Fortune Seekers on 'SNL'

Surely you've all had the thought at least once over the course of the last nine months that if someone had told you this time last year what we'd all be going through in 2020, you would not have believed them. A global pandemic? Toilet paper shortages? Communicating with family and friends through something called Zoom? A beloved children's author repeatedly posting bigoted takes online ? Sounds made up, especially if you're looking at it from the carefree realm of the past. On Saturday Night Live this weekend, host Adele went back in time with some friends to visit a fortune teller, thinking the worst of 2019 was over. Think again!

While reading the palms of the participants, Madame Vivelda (Kate McKinnon) sees shocking glimpses into their futures. Heidi Gardner yells at her boyfriend to use more soap while washing a bag of Doritos; Adele sobs on the phone with FedEx about her missing adult coloring book and tells all of her friends to buy stamps for her birthday; and Bowen Yang and his boyfriend trade a pee bag on a road trip to Kentucky because they're too afraid to use public bathrooms. Unfortunately, Madame Vivelda can't tell them exactly what the cause of all of this is—not even the lines of our palms could have foreseen the pure chaos the coronavirus would unleash.

At least they'll all have each other! Oh, wait...