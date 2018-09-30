Matt Damon Made a Surprise Appearance as 'SNL' Took On the Brett Kavanaugh Hearings

Check out our list of the funniest Saturday Night Live sketches of the year.
It's safe to say that THE story of the American news cycle the past week has been the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in the Senate, which quickly turned from a mere formality of partisan politics to a full-blown FBI investigation after Kavanaugh was accused of multiple instances of sexual assault.
Things took a bizarre turn in the saga when Kavanaugh testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday following the testimony of one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. A combination of combative, evasive, defiant, angry, and emotional, Kavanaugh repeatedly uttered phrases such as, "I like beer!" while referencing his decades-old calendar -- all of which provided fodder for the Season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live.
The odd performance didn't need much exaggeration to highlight the humorous elements, but SNL went all-in thanks to a surprise appearance from Matt Damon, who yelled about his friend Squee, lifting weights, and, of course, drinking beer. Add in another surprise guest spot from SNL alum Rachel Dratch (as Senator Amy Klobuchar), and SNL's return came at the perfect moment to give the nation some comic relief.
