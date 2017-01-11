Entertainment

Melania Trump Spanks Donald in Scathing 'SNL' Beyoncé Parody

NBC/YouTube

After a week of seemingly endless accusations against her husband, Melania Trump has got to be feeling pretty bruised. Lucky for her, Beyoncé's Lemonade exists to help scorned women everywhere deal with stuff like that. And lucky for us, this week's Saturday Night Live whipped up a Melania-specific version of the album's most unapologetic banger.

In "Melanianade," a mash-up of the "Sorry" and "Hold Up" music videos, Cecily Strong steps in as "your beautiful, dutiful Melania" to put Alec Baldwin's scheming Donald in his rightful place. Melania is joined by a fierce girl crew, including Trump daughters Ivanka (host Emily Blunt) and Tiffany (Vanessa Bayer), campaign manager Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), and his "one black friend" Omarosa (Sasheer Zamata). The right amount of awkward dancing, rhyming, and pussy-bow blouses ensue.

We also get a "Becky with the good hair" update, with Melania accusing Trump of just being "that guy with the weird hair." The video is so spot-on, you won't be sorry if you watch the whole thing.

