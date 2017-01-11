Melania Trump Spanks Donald in Scathing 'SNL' Beyoncé Parody

After a week of seemingly endless accusations against her husband, Melania Trump has got to be feeling pretty bruised. Lucky for her, Beyoncé's Lemonade exists to help scorned women everywhere deal with stuff like that. And lucky for us, this week's Saturday Night Live whipped up a Melania-specific version of the album's most unapologetic banger.

In "Melanianade," a mash-up of the "Sorry" and "Hold Up" music videos, Cecily Strong steps in as "your beautiful, dutiful Melania" to put Alec Baldwin's scheming Donald in his rightful place. Melania is joined by a fierce girl crew, including Trump daughters Ivanka (host Emily Blunt) and Tiffany (Vanessa Bayer), campaign manager Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), and his "one black friend" Omarosa (Sasheer Zamata). The right amount of awkward dancing, rhyming, and pussy-bow blouses ensue.