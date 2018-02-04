Natalie Portman Defends the 'Star Wars' Prequels in Bleep-Filled 'SNL' Rap

It's been more than 10 years since Natalie Portman last hosted Saturday Night Live, which means it's been more than 10 years since we got "Natalie's Rap."
When the digital short first aired in 2006, it became so popular -- with such lyrics as "I bust in dudes' mouths like Gushers motherfucker / Pull up to NBC and smack the shit outta Jeff Zucker" -- it made its way onto The Lonely Island's debut album, Incredibad, and eventually into the subconsciousness of virtually everyone on the internet.
We've long wondered about a sequel, and this weekend, making her much-anticipated return to Studio 8H, Portman delivered. It wasn't all that surprising -- a lot like the first, just with updated references -- but it didn't disappoint. Highlights: a special Andy Samberg appearance; "Portman, Portman, Portman, Portman, Portman, Portman / Fucked your husband and his best friend just for sport, man"; "When I gave birth, I didn't even push / I was blazed out, smokin' bomb kush / When my water broke, you know it drowned the doctor"; and, of course, some gun-to-the-head Star Wars defending in the form of, "Say somethin' 'bout the motherfuckin' prequels, bitch!"
Damn, Natalie!
