On 'SNL,' People Have Forgotten How to Speak in Quarantine

One of the many anxieties plaguing us in this time of quarantine, aside from, you know, not wanting to catch COVID, is what the lasting effects will be of not being able to go out regularly and interact socially with other humans. Will we still remember how to make small talk? Will we have forgotten common idioms? Will we still know how to speak our native language? During this past weekend's Saturday Night Live, host Bill Burr and Kate McKinnon went for a socially distanced patio hang with their friends, where their anxieties about how to properly interact got the best of them.

Everything seems to be going fine until Burr and McKinnon start making strange grammatical slip-ups. Their friends originally think they're making a clever joke when they say "unpresidented" instead of "unprecedented," but have to pump the brakes when Burr calls the time they're living in the "noon normal."

"We have not been out of the house in six months," Burr explains. "We've had how many scares?? TWENTY," McKinnon adds, smashing her glass of wine. "We only see each other EVERY DAY." What they're describing is actually a real grammatical phenomenon: Phrases that are commonly mispronounced are called "eggcorns." It's what gives us stuff like "doggy dog world" and "biting my time."

For all intents and porpoises, it's really time for this quarantine to let up.