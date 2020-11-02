'SNL' and John Mulaney Pay Musical Tribute to NYC's Grossest Souvenir

Comedian, Princess Diana assassin , and erstwhile Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney was back hosting the show for the fourth time this weekend, which meant only one thing: another musical sketch. The culprit was once again Pete Davidson, who was foolish enough to ask if he could buy the "I Heart NY" tightie whities that hang temptingly above the cash register of your average Times Square souvenir shop. But one does not simply purchase the "I Heart NY" underwear. Oh no.

Mulaney's snow globe salesman summons the most powerful of Manhattan's natives: a Times Square Minion, a Times Square Elsa, a Times Square Minnie Mouse, and a vaping Times Square Elmo to convince Davidson to forget about the underpants. A lonely Bubba Gump shrimp (Kate McKinnon), the guy who does weird stuff on the roofs of buildings (Beck Bennett), and the Statue of Liberty herself (Maya Rudolph) belt tunes straight off of our beloved, dormant Broadway to set Davidson straight. New York City, dead? Not a chance.