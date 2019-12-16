'SNL' Reminds You That It's Probably Better to Skip the Office Holiday Party

Office holiday parties are an annual wellspring for potential misbehavior. Sometimes things go off without a hitch. But sometimes they turn into the H.R. department's worst nightmare. But what's the fine line between harmless fun and harrassment? We know where ours is, but the characters in this Saturday Night Live sketch seem to be using a conveniently shifting standard when confronted with the fallout of their office holiday bash.
When their boss (Beck Bennett) announces that VP of sales Linda (host Scarlett Johansson) is being fired for certain off-color comments she'd made at the annual holiday party. Everyone gathered to hear the news applauds his decision, and who wouldn't? She asked the only Asian employee where he's "really from" and commented about what a female colleague's short skirt might indicate.
However, when the boss also tells the gathering that the beloved front desk guy Charlie (Kenan Thompson) is being fired as well for similar offensive behavior, everyone seems disappointed. Charlie's harmless! He's just an old man being sweet in his own way, like by referring to Bowen Yang's character as "Kung-Fu" and "flirting" with a female party-goer by telling her not to "hurt nobody with that thang." Those aren't fireable offenses, are they?? (Why, yes. Yes, they are.)
Will this marginally humorous sketch appear among our final ranking of the year's best Saturday Night Live sketches? Tune in next week to find out.
