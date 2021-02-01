'SNL' Gives TV's Hottest Shows Their Own Theme Song Lyrics

Do you miss when your favorite TV shows had theme songs you could sing along to? Are you tired of simply humming along with the dreary, lifeless tones of Succession or The Mandalorian? Saturday Night Live has got you covered, with their brand new "album" of updated television theme song lyrics, Now That's What I Call Theme Songs Sung By The Stars Of The Show.

"Now when you see people playing chess, you'll know that there are drugs," The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy (Melissa Villaseñor) trills, while Sheriff Hopper (Beck Bennett) sings the praises of the "actually good" kid actors on Netflix's Stranger Things. Julie Andrews (Cecily Strong) finally addresses the fact that the CGI Bridgerton opening credits look like a bad screensaver from the '90s. Naturally, host John Krasinski gives very descriptive Jim-centric lyrics to The Office's classic theme. Kim Cattrall (Chloe Fineman) may not be appearing in the Sex and the City reboot, but that's because she's been tapped to sing the updated theme: "It's Sex and the City without the sex? Hope you enjoy the city." Classic Samantha zinger.