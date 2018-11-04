Pete Davidson Says His Breakup with Ariana Grande Is 'Nobody's Business' on 'SNL'

Just before Saturday Night Live went, uh, live last night, Ariana Grande dropped a catchy new song called "thank u, next." Obviously, in 2018, these two conjoined events have a specific relevance. This has been the year of Grande's whirlwind romance, engagement, and breakup with SNL cast member Pete Davidson, and this was the first show since the couple split. Grande's track is not going to let you forget that the coupling is over, donezo, etc. In "thank u, next," she references Davidson (and other ex-boyfriends) by name: "Even almost got married / and for Pete, I'm so thankful," she sings, before segueing into the refrain, "thank you, next / I'm so fucking grateful for my ex."
Davidson has referred to his relationship with Grande a lot during this season of SNL. In the premiere, there was an entire sketch dedicated to Davidson's newfound celebrity, and during the promos for last night's show, hosted by Jonah Hill, Davidson jokingly asked musical guest Maggie Rogers to marry him, striking out yet again. So it was basically inevitable that there was going to be at least one segment in which Davidson acknowledged Grande. "Thank u, next" only made it even more timely.
Davidson took to the Weekend Update desk to talk about his "first impressions" of candidates up for election during the midterms, a topic he started paying attention to after he "had to move back in with [his] mom." He then launched into some insult humor, quipping that Greg Pence, Mike Pence's brother, is running for Congress in Indiana "as a faith-based conservative, and not a Ken doll that spent a year in a river."
But, after mercilessly ragging his own blue hair ("I look like I make vape juice in a bathtub"), Davidson landed on a place of sincerity. "I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out and that's okay," he said. "She's a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday."
Grande, for her part, also seems to have no hard feelings. Yesterday she tweeted: "no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth." At least in public, these two crazy kids are handling the highly publicized situation with grace. And we, at least, get one damn good pop song out of it.
