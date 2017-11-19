'SNL' Just Came Up with the Worst Porno Ever

Chance the Rapper officially has a Saturday Night Live porn parody under his belt. Er, on his resume.
At only 24 years old, Chance is skyrocketing. His early mixtapes garnered critical praise, his work with the Save Money hip-hop collective and his album Surf with the band The Social Experiment prove versatility, and his latest rap album, Coloring Book, took home a handful of Grammys earlier this year. Did we mention he donated $1,000,000 to Chicago public schools because he's a total mensch? He donated $1,000,000 to Chicago public schools because he's a total mensch.
So don't think less of him when you see his intentionally god awful SNL performance as a porno pizza delivery guy who doesn't have a clue. Chance has a bright future ahead of him that has nothing to do with putting his private parts through holes poked through the center of cheese pies! Seriously, cut him some slack
After previously stopping by SNL as a musical guest, Chance arrived to Studio 8H to host his own show, leading sketches that worked to his performative instincts. Besides a fascinating, faux-rap documentary about old-school hip-hop, the musician led the above sketch about a hot babysitter (new cast member Heidi Gardner), a hot pizza guy (Chance), a hot hook-up, and the eight-year-old girl (Aidy Bryant) who's hanging out in the wings. While the randy actors navigate the situation with sexual innuendos, Bryant's lil' kid presses them for a piece of the pie. Their defense system: the repeated phrase, "FRICK YEAH."
Before Chance stars in his own movie, the upcoming indie drama (appropriately titled) Slice, check him out in this bizarre sketch. Just promise not to bring it up again.
