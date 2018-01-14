Watch Sam Rockwell Accidentally Drop an F-Bomb on 'Saturday Night Live'

To give Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri one last awards push, Golden Globe-winning actor Sam Rockwell hosted the first Saturday Night Live of 2018. And boy, did he have a lot of fun. In true character-actor form, he did a weird monologue, a weird Stanley Tucci fan thing, and a weird commercial parody. (Weird in a good way.)
But it was at the beginning of the night that his show was the most exciting. After his high-octane monologue, Rockwell appeared in a sketch as Mr. Science, an old PBS Kids edutainment host from the '90s who was really bad at handling kids. (Think the Bill Nye version of Ben Stiller in Heavyweights.) Cecily Strong and Mikey Day were tasked with playing his junior scientists, two nervous students who were having a hard time remembering... basically everything? As Mr. Science quizzed the kids, their inexperience began to frustrate him.
Things reached peak madness when Strong and Day answered a non-true-or-false question with true and false. Said Rockwell: "You can't be this fucking stupid!"
Though the flub would later be censored, many viewers caught it live and, given the nature of NBC's somewhat strict language rules, had a field day:
Oops! Somewhere, Kristen Stewart is welcoming Rockwell to SNL's F-Bombers Club with open arms.
