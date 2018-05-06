Watch Stormy Daniels Surprise Everyone by Playing Herself on 'Saturday Night Live'

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2018.
It's been a whirlwind week for President Donald Trump and his personal fixer, Michael Cohen. Recent reports revealed the feds monitored Cohen's phones. Rudy Giuliani beefed it on Sean Hannity's Fox News program. And Kanye and Trump became... BFFs? Inspired by all this and more, the Saturday Night Live writers penned their equivalent of Infinity War this weekend, stuffing what felt like every single guest star and White House character the sketch show has had on this season into one big, Trumpian crossover event.
Seriously. All of them. The show kicked off with Ben Stiller's Cohen calling POTUS (Alec Baldwin). Then Dr. Harold Bornstein (Martin Short) picked up the phone. Then Giuliani (Kate McKinnon). Then Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Omarosa (Leslie Jones), Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson), and a human Mickey Mouse/Jared Kushner (Jimmy Fallon). Wow! Dizzying.
All that in the name of finally getting everyone on the same page (read: lie) about the ever-changing Stormy Daniels narrative. Did Trump pay her off? What did he know, and when? The biggest surprise in the star-packed cold open, however, came when the real Stormy Daniels appeared as herself to call for Trump's resignation.
"I know you don't believe in climate change," she quipped, "but a Storm's a-comin', baby!" It was as satisfying a guest appearance as SNL's had all year.
