Pete Davidson Sends Santa Creepy Christmas Letters on 'SNL'

It's December, which means it's time for those who celebrate to start thinking about what we want under our Christmas trees this year. Those expensive leggings everyone keeps talking about seem nice. Or maybe we'll ask for a Dutch oven, the old standard. What would a Saturday Night Live Christmas be without Pete Davidson creepily rapping about how much he wants Santa Claus to bring him a PS5?

In "Stu"—a play on Eminem's "Stan," of course—Davidson plays an unhinged dude who keeps writing letters to Santa (host Jason Bateman), despite the fact that Santa always declines to answer them. With assists from both Dido (Kate McKinnon) and Elton John (Bowen Yang), Stu insistently begs for a PS5—and, really, with how those things have been flying off the shelves every time they're restocked, who can blame him? Watch until the end for an appearance by Slim Shady himself, who thankfully avoided the naughty list this year.