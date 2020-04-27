Pete Davidson Enlists Adam Sandler for an 'SNL At Home' Quarantine Earworm

Saturday Night Live has been, frankly, killing it with the stay-at-home content, finding a way to bring a weekly ensemble show to everyone while we're all sheltering far away from each other. This past weekend, Pete Davidson invited back a former cast member to guest on his very relatable song about how crazy we're all going sitting on our couches all day in quarantine.

"Stuck in the House" is tinged with the deep sense of boredom we all feel now that many of us have been inside the house for nearly two months… with no end in sight. "Tired of sitting in the dark," Davidson complains. "Got nothing to watch, already did Ozark." We feel you. Halfway through the song, Adam Sandler videos in from his own house, wearing an underwear mask and being honest about how bad his quarantine bread tastes. Even Rob Schneider shows up outside Sandler's door to yell, "You can do it!" but it just doesn't feel the same in quar.