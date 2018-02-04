Tina Fey Returns to 'SNL' to Trash Talk the Patriots with Her Furious Philly Accent

Last night, Saturday Night Live delivered the Philadelphia Eagles the last-minute inspiration they needed to wrest Super Bowl glory from Tom Brady and his New England Patriots. As the sketch points out, this clash of bumptious East Coast titans has happened before.
Remember 1775? When Americans were in open revolt against their British overlords? Well, in Philadelphia, representatives from each colony met to address the crisis, and things got a little competitive, in a way that similarly felt like there would be no true winners.
Enter host Natalie Portman leading her patriots from New England (Alex Moffat, Heidi Gardner, Luke Null, and special guest Rachel Dratch), yelling about their lobsters, their Captain Thomas Brady, and their one friend Duncan who makes wicked good coffee.
Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book
"'Dynasty,' that's the word you're lookin' for," Portman said. "DYNASTY!"
So, yeah, things were going kind of how you would expect them to go, until, very special guest Tina Fey crashed the party with Wawa grub and her rowdy fellow Philadelphians (Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson) in tow.
"Philly's mad strong, from the lil' babies to all our mom-moms and pop-pops, we's ready to fight," she said, much to the delight of a giggling Pete Davidson. "Call us the Iggles, because we're ready to fly."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.