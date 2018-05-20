Watch Tina Fey Bring Back Sarah Palin in Hilarious, Star-Studded 'SNL' Singalong

Don't forget to check out our running list of the best SNL sketches of the year so far.
This year has been an action-packed, up-and-down, star-studded, never-ending stream of Donald Trump-related news and scandals -- and that's just on Saturday Night Live. The sketch show concluded its 43rd season in appropriate fashion, with multi-award-winning former cast member Tina Fey showing up to host. She and the parade of surprise guests did not disappoint.
As expected, Fey resurrected her role as Sarah Palin, the first woman to appear on a Republican presidential ticket and who now gets paid to tweet for Bass Pro Shops. With this career arc, Palin knows all too well how fleeting political fame can be, as so many members of the Trump administration are finding.
What to do? Sing a song, of course. Fey must have the musical bug, given her Tony-nominated Mean Girls adaptation's success on Broadway. Surprise guests like Fred Armisen (as Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff) and John Goodman (as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson) dropped by to project some verses about their brief time in the spotlight. With turnover like this, though, it might not be long before we see the actual Sarah Palin back in the news as part of the Trump White House.
