'SNL' Gives Timothée Chalamet a Tiny Horse

Times are hard for all of us these days and, on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, young Ernest (host Timothée Chalamet) and his family realize that to stay afloat they must sell their farm—including all their beloved animals. Ernest is crushed when he realizes he'll have to get rid of his best friend in the whole world: an adorable Tiny Horse that fits in the palm of his hand. So what does Ernest do? He sings a very catchy song about it, of course.

You don't necessarily peg Chalamet as musically inclined (despite being famously skilled at rapping about statistics class) but this song, if a little absurdist, is genuinely good! I'm invested in young Ernest and his teeny companion, and heartbroken at the thought of the two being separated forever. Thankfully, the story has a happy ending, since it takes such a long time for a Tiny Horse to "git" out of a barn on its short, short legs.