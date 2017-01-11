Entertainment

Redneck Tom Hanks Weirdly Dominates 'Black Jeopardy!' in Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch

Published On 10/23/2016
NBC/YouTube

Is there anything Tom Hanks can't do? While hosting last night's episode of SNL, the photobomb-friendly actor donned a "Make America Great Again" hat, a patriotic bald eagle T-shirt, and a wispy goatee to play Doug, a Donald Trump supporter who somehow finds himself on the set of the 'SNL' game show Black Jeopardy!

The setup might sound like a potential disaster -- or at least a cringe-fest -- but it ended up being the best sketch of the night (with apologies to David S. Pumpkins). Maybe you wouldn't necessarily expect a guy like Doug to excel in categories like "Big Girls," "They Out Here Saying," and "White People," but he ends up being a surprisingly strong player, earning the respect of Kenan Thompson's skeptical host Darnell Hayes. The sketch walks a tricky tonal line, focusing on the similarities that exist between seemingly politically polarized individuals who might have more in common than they think. Towards the end, Thompson and the two fellow contestants even find themselves chanting "Go, Doug! Go, Doug!"

Of course, the show doesn't let Doug off too easily -- the final question is not one he's prepared to answer -- but thanks to Hanks' funny performance and Thompson's consistently stellar work, the sketch makes a potentially awkward premise sing. That's the power of Hanks.

Dan Jackson is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. He's on Twitter @danielvjackson.

