Redneck Tom Hanks Weirdly Dominates 'Black Jeopardy!' in Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch

Is there anything Tom Hanks can't do? While hosting last night's episode of SNL, the photobomb-friendly actor donned a "Make America Great Again" hat, a patriotic bald eagle T-shirt, and a wispy goatee to play Doug, a Donald Trump supporter who somehow finds himself on the set of the 'SNL' game show Black Jeopardy!

The setup might sound like a potential disaster -- or at least a cringe-fest -- but it ended up being the best sketch of the night (with apologies to David S. Pumpkins). Maybe you wouldn't necessarily expect a guy like Doug to excel in categories like "Big Girls," "They Out Here Saying," and "White People," but he ends up being a surprisingly strong player, earning the respect of Kenan Thompson's skeptical host Darnell Hayes. The sketch walks a tricky tonal line, focusing on the similarities that exist between seemingly politically polarized individuals who might have more in common than they think. Towards the end, Thompson and the two fellow contestants even find themselves chanting "Go, Doug! Go, Doug!"