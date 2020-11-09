'SNL' Skewers the Racist History of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's

With food companies cleaning house and abandoning imagery those who didn't already know have now realized has been pretty racist, grocery store celebrities like Aunt Jemima (Maya Rudolph) and Uncle Ben (Kenan Thompson) find themselves out of a job in this Saturday Night Live sketch from this weekend.

"It's not what you did," Alec Baldwin explains to Jemima, "it's how you make us feel about what we did."

"All I know is rice!" Uncle Ben says in a panic.

Maybe the best part of the sketch is host Dave Chappelle as "Allstate guy" Dennis Haysbert breaking character even before he starts speaking, knowing the reaction he's about to get from the voice modifier that lowers his voice to that all-familiar "Are you in good hands?" baritone. Not wanting to be singled out, he drags in Count Chocula (Pete Davidson) to prove his case. Except Count Chocula is made of chocolate, and thus has no race to speak of, technically.