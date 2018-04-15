Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro Had a Surprise 'Meet the Parents' Reunion on 'SNL'

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2018.
Saturday Night Live thrives on the wildly unexpected. Like Sam Rockwell accidentally dropping an F-bomb, or Bill Hader almost breaking the set with his reckless wheelchair driving, or -- like in this cold open -- Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro randomly guesting for a surprise Meet the Parents reunion. Viewers probably thought they were getting a classic Kate McKinnon-as-Jeff Sessions sketch, but things took a more nostalgic turn when Michael Cohen (Stiller) showed up.
Concerned as ever, Trump's embattled lawyer would soon find himself strapped into Robert Mueller's (De Niro) hot seat. Though the questions involved the peepee tape, Stormy Daniels, and questionable threats, the whole thing recalled at least two scenes from Jay Roach's popular 2000 rom-com:
Cohen: I was just trying to milk some information out of people, so what?
Mueller: Did you say milk?
Cohen: Yeah, like with a cow or a goat or a... cat. I mean, you can milk anything with nipples.
Mueller: Really? I have nipples. Can you milk me, Mr. Cohen?
No sign of Jinxy cat, but still, a nice trip down Focker memory lane.
