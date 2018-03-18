'SNL' Cast Can't Keep It Together in This Bizarrely Funny Game Night Sketch

Stefon wasn't the only character who gave Bill Hader trouble this weekend.
As part of his hosting gig on SNL, the former cast member played Horace, an elderly gentleman who had been invited, along with his much younger wife (Cecily Strong), to a fun game night. Complete with bald cap and mobility scooter, Hader was raring to go. Just not for UNO. "His Cialis kicked in," Strong noted, before mounting Hader and explaining that she really wanted to make a baby. "We just have to take advantage when it's here."
Drama ensued, though all protests proved futile. Between the dying-giraffe groans and reckless driving, everyone onstage broke. Ultimately, the furniture put up the best fight.
Here Are the 4 Craziest 'Game of Thrones' Theories (Spoilers)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.