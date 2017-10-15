'SNL' Hilariously Rips Mike Pence for Leaving Events Early

After nixing Alec Baldwin's Trump for something more sincere last weekend, Saturday Night Live was ready to bring him back for another ripped-from-the-headlines cold open.
Last night's show started with the president visiting Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where Baldwin re-enacted the recent trucker rally and assured attendees the White House was planning on getting rid of everything the Obamas did. "Healthcare, the Iran deal, and we're ripping out all the vegetables in Michelle Obama's garden and planting McNuggets," he said. "Love the McNuggets." The opener went on to skewer Trump's typically off-the-cuff remarks and unenviable attention span, which meant there was room to hit his Puerto Rico pronunciation gaffe, Bob Corker feud, longing to make "Merry Christmas" great again, IQ score, and thrashing at the hands of Eminem. In between the timely quips, Vice President Mike Pence's (Beck Bennett) inability to attend certain events vied for the spotlight.
"Get out of there, Mike!" Trump said, in reference to a gay wedding. "No one should disrespect the sanctity of marriage like that. As it says in my favorite verse of the Bible, Double Corinthians: Marriage is between a man and a woman. Then another woman. Then another woman. And maybe one more if you've got it in you."
Later on in the show, Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway made a spooky appearance. Don't expect SNL to let up on the Trump administration anytime soon!
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.