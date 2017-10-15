Watch 'Saturday Night Live' Turn Kellyanne Conway Into IT

Saturday Night Live's Kellyanne Conway saga just got darker.
During last night's show, a pre-recorded sketch saw Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat) lured into a chance encounter with the White House consigliere (Kate McKinnon), now a nefarious entity armed with crazy, crazy sound bites. The parody mirrored the Georgie scene from Andrés Muschietti's recent IT remake to poke fun at Conway's desperation and TV news' reliance on the Trump administration. McKinnon killed.
"OK, so Puerto Rico actually was worse before Hurricane Maria, and the hurricane actually did blow some buildings back together," her Kellywise the Dancing Clown said from the sewers, adding, "OK, so Secretary Tillerson did not call the president a 'moron' -- they were sharing a sundae, and the president asked if he wanted more sprinkles, and the secretary said, 'More on,'" before baring rows of terrifying teeth.
Poor Coopy. Poor TV news.
