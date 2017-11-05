Entertainment

SNL's 'The Price Is Right' Sketch Makes Bernie Sanders and Lil Wayne Bid on a Washer

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2017.

Bernie's back!

As expected, host Larry David resurrected his impression of everyone's favorite crotchety Vermont senator this weekend on Saturday Night Live. Appearing in a very weird The Price Is Right sketch, David began by railing against consumerism. Then he put in a bid for a Samsung high-efficiency washing machine while a host of other celebs -- Lil Wayne (Chris Redd), Tilda Swinton (Kate McKinnon), Chris Hemsworth (Alex Moffat), Drew Carey (Beck Bennett), Ariana Grande (Melissa Villaseñor), Sofía Vergara (Cecily Strong), and Tony Bennett (Alec Baldwin) -- tried not to malfunction.

In other words, it was a long revolving door of impressions, some of which were so surreal they were better than the real thing -- you probably won't be able to look away once you start watching.

