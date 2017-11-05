SNL's 'The Price Is Right' Sketch Makes Bernie Sanders and Lil Wayne Bid on a Washer

Bernie's back!
As expected, host Larry David resurrected his impression of everyone's favorite crotchety Vermont senator this weekend on Saturday Night Live. Appearing in a very weird The Price Is Right sketch, David began by railing against consumerism. Then he put in a bid for a Samsung high-efficiency washing machine while a host of other celebs -- Lil Wayne (Chris Redd), Tilda Swinton (Kate McKinnon), Chris Hemsworth (Alex Moffat), Drew Carey (Beck Bennett), Ariana Grande (Melissa Villaseñor), Sofía Vergara (Cecily Strong), and Tony Bennett (Alec Baldwin) -- tried not to malfunction.
In other words, it was a long revolving door of impressions, some of which were so surreal they were better than the real thing -- you probably won't be able to look away once you start watching.
