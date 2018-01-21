Method Man Helps 'SNL' Rewrite 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Opening

"In West Philadelphia, born and raised, on the playground is where I spent most of my days. Chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool, and all shootin' some b-ball outside the school, when a couple of guys who were up to no good, started makin' trouble in my neighborhood..."
The theme song for Will Smith's popular sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is, for viewers of a certain age, ingrained in the subconscious -- it's the kind whose lyrics you can probably recite without thinking twice. But have you ever stopped and wondered what happened to those guys who were up to no good?
"Turns out, the guys I fought weren't regular thugs, they were a powerful gang, running guns and drugs. And because of our fight, one went to jail, so they followed me out to Bel-Air," Chris Redd recites in this SNL parody, which co-stars Method Man and Jessica Chastain. What follows: an FBI twist, some Uncle Phil heroics, and the birth of someone named Jasper Mitchell of White Ridge, New Hampshire -- basically, the fan fiction we didn't know we needed.
Stephen King Has a Brand-New Show and It Looks Terrifying
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.