Watch 'SNL' Turn High School Graduation into a Weird, Hilarious Commercial

The arrival of May means the arrival of graduation season, that time of year when you sit outside on bleachers or cheap folding chairs to celebrate the achievements of the ones you love, and SNL is on top of it. In this "Graduation Commercial" sketch, the cast gets in on the fun of mocking the tired, familiar tropes of cap and gown-wearing students everywhere by hyping up the ceremony at James Madison High School, a place that probably isn't that different from the school you went to. Maybe there's more dabbing infants here, but that's about it.
What sets this commercial apart? The goofy voice-over, courtesy of cast member Beck Bennett, and the eye-popping visuals that feel like they're straight out of a promo video for a monster truck event. Instead of getting you psyched for Gravedigger's next appearance at the Nassau Coliseum, this fisheye-filled clip promises completely unremarkable (but funny!) entertainment from class speaker and microphone misuer Amy Mitchell, class radical Ashley Brandt, and Matt Jones, a guy who told everyone he was going to do a back handspring on stage but "bails at the last minute."
'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Is Coming Back as a Movie
As far as commercial parodies go, this is one of the weirder and sillier ones SNL has done in a while. It was slid in during the late part of the show, right before the credits, so you might have missed it last night if you fell asleep after Weekend Update, but it's worth checking out in all its EXTREME glory.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.