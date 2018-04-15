Entertainment

Watch 'SNL's Hilarious, Weird Sketch on Why You Should Never Order Seafood at a Diner

By Updated On 04/15/2018 at 10:11AM EST By Updated On 04/15/2018 at 10:11AM EST

Have you ever opened up a menu at a low-key diner and wondered why the hell there's a "seafood" section in, say, an Iowa restaurant that definitely hasn't changed the fryer oil in months? It's an unwritten, unspoken rule: Don't order seafood at a diner. 

Well, Pete Davidson is a rule-breaker. He orders the lobster, to the shock of employees and his friend alike. What ensues is a surreal musical version of Les Misérables, with Kenan Thompson dressed in full lobster costume singing about his impending demise from a bubbling lobster tank. His daughter (Kate McKinnon) joins the rest of the diner staff, including host John Mulaney and Cecily Strong as they put together a performance worth of a Tony nomination, at the very least.

It's a surreal, weird, funny way to remind you of a basic guiding principle: Don't order seafood at a diner! 

 

Wes Rendar is a writer and lifelong Saturday Night Live fan. 

