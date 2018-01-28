Watch Will Ferrell Make the 'SNL' Cast Lose It in This Reality TV Sketch

Will Ferrell's still got it. While his revived George W. Bush impression and deadpan Clown Penis fighter pilot earned plenty of laughs this weekend on Saturday Night Live, it was this reality TV sketch that showcased the best Ferrell, the one whose goal is to make everyone break character on live TV. The funnyman played opposite Cecily Strong as one of the stars of Kings and Queens of Santa Clarita -- he sports a cheap face lift, a spoiled little pup, and a major problem with "chickon."
Things went south when what was supposed to be a "sweet, back-home moment" became an opportunity to get footage for their show. "Hey, don't you dare yell at my wife!" Ferrell said in a fit of staged drama. "Oh, buddy, don't make me hit you with my dog! Peanut is locked and loaded." As soon as the yelling began, it became hard for almost anyone to keep it together.
Strong acknowledged the goofs after the show via Instagram. "A comedy hero and a dog hero and lil ol me with a bad face lift gave me one of my favorite moments foreva eva," she wrote. "Like, this is one of those where on days where I’m not feeling great, I can watch this on YouTube and I’ll start laughing a bunch."
(Same.)
